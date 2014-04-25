* Indian shares are likely to be range-bound, retreating from a string of record highs, with caution prevailing as blue chips continue to report their January-March earnings. * Disappointment over earnings at some blue chips such as Maruti Suzuki Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday cast a shadow over upcoming results, putting in doubt some of the bets over an economic recovery. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd report quarterly earnings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. * Foreign fund flows would be another key factor as overseas investors continued to buy Indian shares for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. * Investors would be cautious as markets hit record highs for the fourth straight session before closing 0.85 percent lower on Friday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Earnings: Hindustan Unilever, Idea Cellular Ltd Tues: Bharti Airtel earnings Thurs: Markets closed for public holiday Fri: India manufacturing PMI (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)