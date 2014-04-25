* Currency traders will keep an eye on global risk factors, as
tensions in Ukraine continue while concerns about China's
economy remain.
* The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold
in a 60.20-61.20 range next week, with month-end dollar demand
keeping downward pressure on the currency.
* Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield is
seen holding in an 8.82-8.95 percent range, with the focus
remaining on debt auctions, which markets will have to absorb in
yet another holiday-shortened trading week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Wed: Fortnightly money supply
Reserve money
Currency in circulation data
* Thurs: Markets closed on account of May Day
* Fri: HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI data
Currency reserves, bank credit data
