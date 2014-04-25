* Currency traders will keep an eye on global risk factors, as tensions in Ukraine continue while concerns about China's economy remain. * The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold in a 60.20-61.20 range next week, with month-end dollar demand keeping downward pressure on the currency. * Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen holding in an 8.82-8.95 percent range, with the focus remaining on debt auctions, which markets will have to absorb in yet another holiday-shortened trading week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Wed: Fortnightly money supply Reserve money Currency in circulation data * Thurs: Markets closed on account of May Day * Fri: HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI data Currency reserves, bank credit data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)