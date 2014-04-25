Egypt central bank says moves monetary policy meeting back to May 21
CAIRO, May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.
Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corporation
Limited (CCB)
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.019
Reoffer price 99.569
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238315672
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top White House officials said on Monday they expect the U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week to pass the Republicans' latest plan to reform the nation's healthcare system, even as the party's lawmakers still appeared divided over the measure.