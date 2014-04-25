(Correction to amend the issue amount from 99.472 to $500 million)

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Finansbank A.S.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2019

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 99.472

Yield 6.375 pct

Spread 458.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 465.8 basis points

Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) and BBB(Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

RegS ISIN XS1063442484

144A ISIN US31772DAA00

