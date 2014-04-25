(Correction to amend the issue amount from 99.472 to $500 million)
Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Finansbank A.S.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2019
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 99.472
Yield 6.375 pct
Spread 458.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 465.8 basis points
Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) and BBB(Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
RegS ISIN XS1063442484
144A ISIN US31772DAA00
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)