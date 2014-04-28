* Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday as Asian shares began the week under a cloud, after a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of increasing tension in Ukraine. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.15 percent to 6,805, a 22-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Friday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.03 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth 2.95 billion rupees ($48.64 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * India central bank policy committee advised keeping rates unchanged in April. * India finmin official sees current account gap below $35 bln in FY14. * India official says withdrawal of gold import curbs will be calibrated. * Earnings on Monday: Hindustan Unilever, Idea Cellular Ltd ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)