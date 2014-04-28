* USD/INR seen opening little changed at 60.65/66
compared with its Friday's close of 60.60/61 as concerns over
escalating tensions in Ukraine raised uncertainty but the
dollar's strength is seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.
* Federal Reserve policymakers are set to continue paring their
massive bond-buying stimulus.
* Brent crude prices edging higher toward $110 a barrel on
Monday due to growing tensions in Ukraine and Libya, and may
induce domestic dollar buys from corporates around 60.40/$1,
trader with state-owned bank said.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.59-60.61 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies up 0.06
percent.
* Asian currencies are trading a bit higher compared with the
dollar. For a snapshot, see
* Month-end dollar demand and uncertainty over federal elections
are expected to be key triggers for rupee.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.1 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.15 percent.
