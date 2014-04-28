* USD/INR seen opening little changed at 60.65/66 compared with its Friday's close of 60.60/61 as concerns over escalating tensions in Ukraine raised uncertainty but the dollar's strength is seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. * Federal Reserve policymakers are set to continue paring their massive bond-buying stimulus. * Brent crude prices edging higher toward $110 a barrel on Monday due to growing tensions in Ukraine and Libya, and may induce domestic dollar buys from corporates around 60.40/$1, trader with state-owned bank said. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.59-60.61 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies up 0.06 percent. * Asian currencies are trading a bit higher compared with the dollar. For a snapshot, see * Month-end dollar demand and uncertainty over federal elections are expected to be key triggers for rupee. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.1 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.15 percent. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)