* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen
opening up about 2 basis points at 8.90 percent due to continued
profit-taking and amid concerns over a rise in global oil prices
on the back of escalating tensions in Ukraine.
* However, the upside in yields seen limited ahead of the week's
scheduled bond auction announcement later in the day.
* India is set to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) worth
of bonds this week, marking a fifth consecutive week in which
trading sessions will be cut by a holiday.
* The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.85-8.92 percent band
during the session.
($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)