* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening up about 2 basis points at 8.90 percent due to continued profit-taking and amid concerns over a rise in global oil prices on the back of escalating tensions in Ukraine. * However, the upside in yields seen limited ahead of the week's scheduled bond auction announcement later in the day. * India is set to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) worth of bonds this week, marking a fifth consecutive week in which trading sessions will be cut by a holiday. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.85-8.92 percent band during the session. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)