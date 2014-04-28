* Fulford India Ltd, a domestic subsidiary of Merck & Co Inc, jumped 20 percent to its maximum daily limit, after it approved a delisting offer from its parent company. * Merck is offering an indicative price of 1,150 rupees per share, a 67.7 percent premium to Fulford India's Friday's close, with the floor price set at 701.71 rupees, according to the BSE filing. * Merck & Co owns 74.95 percent stake in Fulford, and is looking to acquire the remaining 25.05 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)