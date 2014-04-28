* Shares in India's Siemens Ltd gain 2 percent after the domestic unit of Siemens AG posted January-March operating margins that beat some analyst estimates. * Siemens Ltd posted quarterly operating margin of 6.9 percent, the company filing on Friday showed. This compares with analyst estimates of 4-4.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)