* India's BSE index is lower 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.3 percent, retreating from record highs last hit on Friday. * IDFC Ltd shares fall 2.2 percent after the infrastructure lender's January-March quarter net profit halved, lagging consensus estimates. * ICICI Bank is also down 1 percent, adding to Friday's 2.2 percent fall after its January-March profit when adjusted for one-time foreign exchange gain, lagged estimates. * Falls also track choppy Asian shares after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in Ukraine. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)