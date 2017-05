* USD/INR falls to as low as 60.51, its lowest since April 21, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars. * USD/INR was last trading at 60.58/59, compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday after earlier rising to as high as 60.7450. * The infrastructure developer was seen selling dollars for a second straight session, traders said. * Further gains in the pair seen limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet beginning Tuesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)