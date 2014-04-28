* Shares in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd gain 1.7 percent to 907 rupees after broker Bank of America-Merrill Lynch starts coverage on the healthcare firm with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,136 rupees. * BofA-Merrill says it expects Apollo Hospitals' sales to grow 21 percent over fiscal years 2014-2018 and profit after taxes by 26 percent during the same. * "With strong execution track record, Apollo is a multi-year structural growth story of under penetrating market, increasing affluence, demand for quality healthcare and strong brand equity," the investment bank said in a note dated Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)