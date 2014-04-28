* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at
its previous close of 8.88 percent amid lack of fresh triggers
with the rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a fall in
yields.
* Brent rose above $110 a barrel on Monday, heading towards a
recent seven-week high as tensions rose in eastern Ukraine and
getting further support as Libya delayed the re-opening of a
damaged eastern port.
* Traders await the details of this week's 160-billion-rupee
debt sale, due to be announced post market hours, for direction.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.84 to 8.92 percent
range during the session.
