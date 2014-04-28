* Shares in Indian agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd surge nearly 21 percent to 278.15 rupees, its highest level since its demerger from Uniphos Enterprises Ltd in January 2004. * The rally follows a 7.1 percent gain on Friday, when UPL reported January-March net profit surged 29.4 percent to 3.60 billion rupees ($59.4 million). * Standard Chartered on Saturday raised its target price on the stock to 330 rupees from 233 rupees, saying revenue was higher than expected, driven "by strong performance across the board." * The bank also estimates UPL's EBITDA margin of 20 percent was the highest in the past 12 quarters. * "UPL's management is focussed on improving margins, cash flow and RoEs and we believe this should lead to a re-rating of the stock over the next 12 months," Standard Chartered says. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)