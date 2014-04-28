(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* The rating on Indonesia balances institutional, economic, and external constraints with a moderately strong fiscal and economic growth profile.

* We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia. We are also affirming our 'axBBB+' long-term and 'axA-2' short-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Indonesia.

* The stable outlook reflects our view that the moderately weak institution, low GDP per capita, and external vulnerability are generally balanced against favorable fiscal and debt metrics and the country's moderately strong growth prospects.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Indonesia (Republic of)

Bank Indonesia

Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

ASEAN Regional Scale axBBB+/--/axA-2

Indonesia (Republic of)

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia I

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia II

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III

Senior Unsecured BB+