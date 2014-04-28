* India's one-day cash rate hovered around 8.70 percent, a touch below the central bank's emergency marginal standing facility rate of 9 percent, above its 8.30/8.40 percent close on Friday. * Dealers cite cash withdrawals from banks and inadequate infusion of funds by the central bank as key reasons behind the firmer call rate. * The central bank's data on currency in circulation showed 142.2 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) worth of withdrawals in the week ended April 18, with analysts expecting another 150-160 billion rupees of withdrawals in the next two weeks due to election spending. * The collateralised lending and borrowing rate which is usually lower than the unsecured call rate, was also at a weighted average rate of 8.76 percent compared with previous 6.11 percent. * Dealers hope the Reserve Bank of India will conduct additional term repo auctions to ease the temporary cash crunch. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)