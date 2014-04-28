* India's one-day cash rate hovered around 8.70 percent, a touch
below the central bank's emergency marginal standing facility
rate of 9 percent, above its 8.30/8.40 percent close on Friday.
* Dealers cite cash withdrawals from banks and inadequate
infusion of funds by the central bank as key reasons behind the
firmer call rate.
* The central bank's data on currency in circulation showed
142.2 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) worth of withdrawals in the
week ended April 18, with analysts expecting another 150-160
billion rupees of withdrawals in the next two weeks due to
election spending.
* The collateralised lending and borrowing rate which is usually
lower than the unsecured call rate, was also at a weighted
average rate of 8.76 percent compared with previous 6.11
percent.
* Dealers hope the Reserve Bank of India will conduct additional
term repo auctions to ease the temporary cash crunch.
($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees)
