* USD/INR largely unchanged at 60.59/60, recovering from the intraday low of 60.43, its lowest since April 21, after oil companies stepped in to buy dollars. * The pair is seen ranged until the end of the session due to caution after renewed pressure on Asian markets in the wake of growing tension over Ukraine. * "The entire Asian currencies pack has got stuck after making some gains," said a trader with a domestic brokerage. * The pair seen in a range of 60.50 to 60.60 until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)