Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase and Company

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 60 basis points

Reoffer price 99.753

Underlying govt bond 3 month Euribor + 65 basis points

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1064100115

