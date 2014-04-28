Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase and Company
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 60 basis points
Reoffer price 99.753
Underlying govt bond 3 month Euribor + 65 basis points
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1064100115
