BANGALORE, Apr 28 The following are the daily Cotton
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association.
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs).
PRODUCTS CURRENT
RAW COTTON(STAPLE)----------------------
ICS-101(B22mm) 38000
ICS-201(B22mm) 38500
ICS-102(B22mm) 25800
ICS-103(23mm) 30300
ICS-104(24mm) 36800
ICS-202(26mm) 43900
ICS-105(26mm) 36200
ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000
ICS-105(27mm) 44500
ICS-105CS(27mm) 37200
ICS-105MMA(27) 39600
ICS-105PHR(28) 45500
ICS-105(28mm) 41600
ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42100
ICS-105(29mm) 42300
ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600
ICS-105(30mm) 43000
ICS-105(31mm) 43800
ICS-106(32mm) 44800
ICS-107(34mm) 59500