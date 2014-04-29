* Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following
losses in Asian shares on caution ahead of a two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meet that ends on Wednesday.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
fall 0.1 percent to 6,807, a 46-point premium to the underlying
NSE index close on Monday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific
excluding Japan index is down 0.27 percent.
* Telecom shares will be on watch after Idea Cellular
January-March earnings beat consensus estimates. Bharti Airtel
will announce quarterly results later in the day.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 770 million
rupees ($12.72 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)