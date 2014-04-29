* Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following losses in Asian shares on caution ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meet that ends on Wednesday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.1 percent to 6,807, a 46-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Monday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.27 percent. * Telecom shares will be on watch after Idea Cellular January-March earnings beat consensus estimates. Bharti Airtel will announce quarterly results later in the day. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 770 million rupees ($12.72 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)