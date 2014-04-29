* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly lower by 2 basis points around 8.83 percent as traders see some buying momentum continuing after bonds chosen for Friday's debt sale were in line with expectation. * After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India announced it will sell 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) of bonds on May 2. * Bonds likely to remain range-bound during the session as the upcoming bond sale will mark a fifth consecutive week of supply being absorbed by markets in a holiday-shortened trading week due to a domestic holiday on Thursday. * Consistent buying interest from large institutional players such as insurance companies and pension funds for long tenure bonds will ensure a successful auction on Friday, traders said. * Traders to monitor cash conditions closely as election-related spending pressures liquidity. India's cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent on Monday, a touch below the central bank's emergency marginal standing facility rate of 9 percent. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.83-8.87 percent band during the session. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)