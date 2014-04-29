* USD/INR seen opening mostly unchanged around 60.60 compared with its Monday's close of 60.6450/65 with a cautious undertone as weakness in domestic stocks may be offset by limited broader gains in the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet that ends Wednesday. * Month-end dollar demand from oil companies may put pressure on the Indian currency later in the session but persisting foreign inflows in Indian equities may temper losses. Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 770 million rupees ($12.72 million) on Monday, provisional data showed. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.57-60.59 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.02 percent. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.18 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.06 percent. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)