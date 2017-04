* Shares of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, the Indian unit of AstraZeneca Plc, rise 2.5 percent as the British drugmaker is approached by Pfizer Inc for a potential $100 billion takeover. * Astrazeneca Pharma India shares have gained 53 percent since January on speculation that its parent would be a takeover candidate. * Astrazeneca Plc holds a 75 percent stake in its Indian subsidiary, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)