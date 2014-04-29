* India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gains 0.2 percent
to 481 rupees after Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy" from
"reduce" and raises its target price to 543 rupees from 321
rupees on the back of its takeover by Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd.
* Although Nomura says Ranbaxy shares look expensive on
valuation, it notes the stock should now move in tandem with Sun
Pharma, hence the steep increase in its target price.
* Ranbaxy shares are trading well above the Sun offer that
valued the takeover target at 457 rupees apiece.
* Sun is trading 0.1 percent higher at 637.30 rupees.
