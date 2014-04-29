* Shares in India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gain 3.8 percent after the company was selected as the preferred bidder to develop and run a toll road project worth 32 billion rupees ($528.45 million) in the western state of Maharashtra. * Shares also benefit after Macquarie starts coverage on the stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 151 rupees, saying IRB is "one of the few road developers with a strong enough cash flow and balance sheet to fund current projects and take on new ones to gain market share." ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)