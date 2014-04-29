* Shares in India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
gain 3.8 percent after the company was selected as the preferred
bidder to develop and run a toll road project worth 32 billion
rupees ($528.45 million) in the western state of Maharashtra.
* Shares also benefit after Macquarie starts coverage on the
stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 151
rupees, saying IRB is "one of the few road developers with a
strong enough cash flow and balance sheet to fund current
projects and take on new ones to gain market share."
($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)