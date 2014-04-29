* USD/INR was little changed on Tuesday at 60.61/62 compared with its Monday's close of 60.6450/65 as caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet on late Wednesday and a clutch of US economic data in the week ahead. * Traders expect INR to be range-bound in the session, anticipating large month-end dollar demand from oil marketing companies to be offset by corporate and foreign inflows. * USD/INR seen trading in a 60.40 to 60.80 range during the day, according to dealers. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)