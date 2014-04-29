* Shares of India's Hindustan Unilever fall 1.4 percent
after the company's sales volume growth in the March quarter
came in at 3 percent, lagging analyst estimates of 4-5 percent,
dealers say.
* The company's sales growth stayed muted for the eighth
straight quarter, hurt by a sluggish economy. India's largest
consumer goods maker said it did not expect a demand recovery in
the near-term.
* Dealers expect Hindustan Unilever's margins to remain flat as
input costs and royalty rates inch up.
* Hindustan Unilever shares have gained 0.4 percent so far this
year as of Monday's close, well below the 6.7 percent rise in
the broader NSE index.
