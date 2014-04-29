* Shares of India's Hindustan Unilever fall 1.4 percent after the company's sales volume growth in the March quarter came in at 3 percent, lagging analyst estimates of 4-5 percent, dealers say. * The company's sales growth stayed muted for the eighth straight quarter, hurt by a sluggish economy. India's largest consumer goods maker said it did not expect a demand recovery in the near-term. * Dealers expect Hindustan Unilever's margins to remain flat as input costs and royalty rates inch up. * Hindustan Unilever shares have gained 0.4 percent so far this year as of Monday's close, well below the 6.7 percent rise in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)