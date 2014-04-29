* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.87 percent as high overnight cash rates raise concerns over liquidity amid the large government spending seen due to the ongoing national elections. * The overnight cash rate trading at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent and way above the central bank's key lending or the repo rate of 8 percent. * Sentiment, however, remains supported after the paper announced for this week's 160-billion-rupee debt auction were largely in line with market expectations. * Traders will monitor rupee movement and global crude for direction during the session. Rupee largely steady on the day. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.82 to 8.90 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)