* India's BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.41 percent lower, retreating for a third day from record highs hit on Friday. * Sentiment weakens as foreign investors sold index futures, worth 11.70 billion Indian rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two sessions. * Lenders lead declines given the sector comprises a major portion of index futures: ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 0.9 percent. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1.2 percent following disappointment over its January-March sales volume growth. * Other consumer stocks also fall, with ITC Ltd down 0.6 percent. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)