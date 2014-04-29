* India's BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.41 percent lower, retreating for
a third day from record highs hit on Friday.
* Sentiment weakens as foreign investors sold index futures,
worth 11.70 billion Indian rupees ($193.21 million) over the
previous two sessions.
* Lenders lead declines given the sector comprises a major
portion of index futures: ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.6
percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 0.9 percent.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1.2 percent following
disappointment over its January-March sales volume growth.
* Other consumer stocks also fall, with ITC Ltd down
0.6 percent.
($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)