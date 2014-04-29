BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.87 percent with election related spending tightening domestic cash conditions slightly. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.82 to 8.90 percent range during the session. * The overnight cash rate trading at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent and way above the central bank's key lending or the repo rate of 8 percent. * Traders say auction papers at this week's 160-billion-rupee debt auction largely in line with market expectations and limiting a further rise in bond yields. * Traders will monitor rupee movement and global crude for direction during the session. Rupee trading slightly stronger on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme