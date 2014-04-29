* USD/INR falls to a low of 60.42/43, compared with its close of 60.6450/65 on Monday, erasing all earlier gains due to large dollar sales from corporates, including some exporters. * Firmer Asian currencies also weigh on the dollar, although investors are largely cautious ahead of the Fed's policy meeting ending on Wednesday. * Traders expect USD/INR to remain under pressure for the rest of the session, although they note oil importers could step in to buy dollars. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)