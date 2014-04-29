* India's BSE index is down 0.27 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.15 percent lower, retreating for a third day after scaling record highs on Friday. * Sentiment weak as foreign investors sold index futures worth 11.70 billion rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two sessions. * Lenders lead the declines given the sector comprises a major portion of index futures: HDFC Bank Ltd falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.7 percent. * Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent and Indusind Bank Ltd is down 1.1 percent. * Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 2.7 percent following disappointment over its January-March sales volume growth. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)