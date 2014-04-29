* India's BSE index is down 0.27 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.15 percent lower, retreating for
a third day after scaling record highs on Friday.
* Sentiment weak as foreign investors sold index futures worth
11.70 billion rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two
sessions.
* Lenders lead the declines given the sector comprises a major
portion of index futures: HDFC Bank Ltd falls 1.2
percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.7 percent.
* Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent and
Indusind Bank Ltd is down 1.1 percent.
* Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 2.7
percent following disappointment over its January-March sales
volume growth.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)