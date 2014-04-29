BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 106.886
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 53.9bp
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 4.35 billion euros when fungible
ISIN XS0807336077
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: