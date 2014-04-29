* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.84 percent from its previous close, retreating from the session's high of 8.87 percent as sentiment was boosted after the rupee hit a near one-week high. * The partially convertible rupee rose as high as 60.37, its highest since April 21, on large corporate dollar sales. * Sentiment also remains supported after the tranches being auctioned at this week's 160 billion rupee ($2.64 billion) debt come largely within expectations. ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)