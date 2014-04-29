April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SMC Global Power Holdings Corp IPO-SMC.PH

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date Perptual

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.5 pct

Spread 573.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date May 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Miz &

Standard Chartered

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1061082696

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)