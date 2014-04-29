April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.719

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date May 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS1017603751

