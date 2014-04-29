BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.719
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date May 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS1017603751
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.