April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2024
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.472
Reoffer yield 2.059 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Nykredit, Santander GBM & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011885722
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)