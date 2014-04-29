Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower New York Life Global Funding (NY Life)

Guarantor FA provider: New York

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 13, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

