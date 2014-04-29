Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower New York Life Global Funding (NY Life)
Guarantor FA provider: New York
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 13, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
