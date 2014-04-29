April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC
& Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 7, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.835
Yield 4.771 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.9bp
Over the 2.75 pct February 2024 UST
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, Emirates NBD capital,
HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings BBB (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1064799841
