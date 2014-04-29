April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 74bp
Issue price 102.031
Reoffer price 102.031
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 8.5bp
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1064894329
ISIN XS0791636359
