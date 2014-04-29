April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower China Overseas Finance Investment Cayman Ltd

Guarantor China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $450 million

Maturity Date May 8, 2024

Coupon 5.95 pct

Issue price 99.554

Reoffer price 99.554

Yield 6.01 pct

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

ISIN XS1063561499

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date May 8, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.786

Reoffer price 99.786

Yield 4.298 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

ISIN XS1063561143

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, HSBC,

BOC International & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)