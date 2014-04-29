April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lenovo Group Ltd

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date May 08, 2019

Coupon 4.7 pct

Issue price 99.819

Reoffer price 99.819

Yield 4.741 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date May 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ANZ, BoC, BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DBS

MIT, RBS, Standard Chartered, Barclays & MIZ

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

