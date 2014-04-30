* Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday on the back of continued foreign institutional investor buying in Indian cash shares. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.89 billion rupees ($47.83 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling 51.20 billion rupees for 2014 so far. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.3 percent. * Bank shares would be the radar ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank , Oriental Bank of Commerce and IDBI Bank earnings later in the day. * Telecom shares will be on watch after Bharti Airtel Ltd , India's top mobile phone carrier, reported a surge in quarterly profit, in line with expectations. ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)