* Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday on the back
of continued foreign institutional investor buying in Indian
cash shares.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.89 billion
rupees ($47.83 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
shows, totalling 51.20 billion rupees for 2014 so far.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.3 percent.
* Bank shares would be the radar ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank
, Oriental Bank of Commerce and IDBI Bank
earnings later in the day.
* Telecom shares will be on watch after Bharti Airtel Ltd
, India's top mobile phone carrier, reported a surge in
quarterly profit, in line with expectations.
($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees)
