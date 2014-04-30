* USD/INR seen opening little changed around 60.40
compared with its Tuesday's close of 60.42/43 as expectations of
strong corporate inflows are likely to be offset by caution
ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome due late on
Wednesday.
* Expectations of strong local equities may support the rupee
but mixed cues from Asian markets may check gains, traders said.
* Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday on the back
of continued foreign institutional investor buying in Indian
cash shares.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.36-60.38 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies down
0.02 percent.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.25 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore up 0.21 percent.
