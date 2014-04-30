* USD/INR seen opening little changed around 60.40 compared with its Tuesday's close of 60.42/43 as expectations of strong corporate inflows are likely to be offset by caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome due late on Wednesday. * Expectations of strong local equities may support the rupee but mixed cues from Asian markets may check gains, traders said. * Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday on the back of continued foreign institutional investor buying in Indian cash shares. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.36-60.38 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.02 percent. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.25 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.21 percent. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)