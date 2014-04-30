* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen
opening slightly lower by 2 basis points at 8.81 percent on the
back of broader demand, particularly from large institutional
players.
* Traders to monitor outcome of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.48
billion) treasury bill auction, in which the Reserve Bank of
India will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60
billion rupees of 364-day t-bills.
* Additional liquidity support from the RBI through announcement
of term repo auction is set to ease cash crunch, which may keep
bonds supported. The central bank will conduct a seven-day term
repo auction for 150 billion rupees on Friday.
* Despite a holiday-shortened trading week, sentiment is likely
to remain upbeat due to persistent buying interest from
insurance companies and pension funds for longer tenure bonds,
traders said.
* The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.80-8.83 percent band
during the session.
($1 = 60.4225 Indian rupees)
