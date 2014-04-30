* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly lower by 2 basis points at 8.81 percent on the back of broader demand, particularly from large institutional players. * Traders to monitor outcome of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.48 billion) treasury bill auction, in which the Reserve Bank of India will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills. * Additional liquidity support from the RBI through announcement of term repo auction is set to ease cash crunch, which may keep bonds supported. The central bank will conduct a seven-day term repo auction for 150 billion rupees on Friday. * Despite a holiday-shortened trading week, sentiment is likely to remain upbeat due to persistent buying interest from insurance companies and pension funds for longer tenure bonds, traders said. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.80-8.83 percent band during the session. ($1 = 60.4225 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)