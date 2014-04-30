* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.81 percent, down 2 basis points as institutional buyers continue to purchase debt, with the central bank's additional liquidity support measures also underpinning sentiment. * For immediate triggers, traders will monitor the outcome of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.48 billion) treasury bill auction later in the day, in which the Reserve Bank of India will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills. * On Tuesday, the RBI announced a seven-day term repo auction for 150 billion rupees and a 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees. The auctions are set to ease the current cash crunch due to heavy election-related spending. * Despite a holiday-shortened trading week, sentiment is likely to remain upbeat due to persistent buying interest from insurance companies and pension funds for longer-tenure bonds, traders said. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.80-8.85 percent band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)