* Dabur India shares gain 1.6 percent after the company's sales volumes growth beat rivals for the January-March quarter despite a challenging macro environment, dealers say. * Dabur posted a sales volume growth of 9.4 percent for the March quarter while that of Hindustan Unilever's came at 3 percent, lagging analyst estimates. * Nomura also upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 200 rupees from 174 rupees, citing better outlook compared to rivals. * "Management's commentary indicates that the current quarter trend is likely to sustain into 1HFY15, which is a key positive as compared to peers where the outlook is more muted," Nomura said in a report dated Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)