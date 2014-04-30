* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield
of 8.83 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the
day, lower than last week's cut-off of 8.8550 percent, according
to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
* The highest cut-off yield in the Reuters poll was 8.86 percent
while the lowest was 8.75 percent.
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.90 percent on
364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.9570
percent at the auction two weeks ago, the poll showed.
* The highest yield in the poll was 8.95 percent while the
lowest was 8.85 percent.
* The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion
rupees of 364-day t-bills later on Wednesday.
