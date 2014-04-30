* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.83 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, lower than last week's cut-off of 8.8550 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest cut-off yield in the Reuters poll was 8.86 percent while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.90 percent on 364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.9570 percent at the auction two weeks ago, the poll showed. * The highest yield in the poll was 8.95 percent while the lowest was 8.85 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com /suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)