* USD/INR was trading near the day's lows at 60.32/33 after falling to as low as 60.2650 briefly, a level last seen on April 17, as a large state-owned bank was spotted selling dollars on behalf of a foreign client. The pair had closed at 60.42/43 per dollar on Tuesday. * "There is strong bidding interest around 60.30," said a trader with a public sector bank. * Gains in local stocks and strong inflows from corporates were hurting the dollar but further losses are unlikely before U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome due late on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)