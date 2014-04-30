BRIEF-Nucleus Software Exports March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 222.6 million rupees versus 141.2 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 30 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3192/3330 3202/3330 MEDIUM 30 3332/3482 3350/3482
* March quarter consol net profit 222.6 million rupees versus 141.2 million rupees year ago
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees